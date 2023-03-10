No Hard Feelings Trailer Out: Jennifer Lawrence dates a shy 19-year-old in order to save her childhood home

Jennifer Lawrence starrer No Hard Feelings’ trailer is now out. Apart from starring in the edgy comedy, the actress has also produced the movie directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who had also directed Good Boys and co-written Bad Teacher.

What is Jennifer Lawrence starrer No Hard Feelings about?

In the film, Lawrence will be seen playing the role of Maddie, who is so desperate to save her childhood home that she agrees to date a shy 19-year-old boy. This is after Maddie discovers a unique job listing wherein two rich helicopter parents (played by Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick) are on the lookout for someone who will date their introverted son Percy (played by Andrew Feldman), ​​​​​before he leaves for college. In exchange, Maddie gets to keep a car so that she can keep her Uber employment going, and she will be able to save her childhood home after her mother’s death. However, Maddie is surely in for a surprise when she discovers more about Percy’s personality.

Watch No Hard Feelings Trailer below

In the trailer we see Maddie initially struggling to form a bond with Percy as the later mistakes Maddie's efforts to know him as a kidnapping attempt. The trailer also showcases a hilarious scene where an intoxicated Percy accidentally punches Maddie in the neck while she was arguing with an older man. Slowly but surely Maddie helps Percy gain his confidence, while also sharing advice about childhood with him.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college," reads an official synopsis for the film. "To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India’s No Hard Feelings will release in cinemas on June 23, 2023.

