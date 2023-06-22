No Hard Feelings: When will Jennifer Lawrence's raunchy comedy film be available to watch online? Find out

Jennifer Lawrence's sex comedy film No Hard Feelings is all set to release on June 23, 2023, but streaming enthusiasts who prefer to consume content from the comfort of their homes instead of the theatre, are interested in knowing when the film will be available to stream. Here's what we know about the potential streaming availability of the R-rated movie.

When will No Hard Feelings be available to stream?

While Sony awaits the release of No Hard Feelings in theatres, it has struck multiple deals with streaming platforms and services to make their theatrically released films available to stream online. The studio is the distributor of the raunchy film and does not have a streaming service of its own. The 2021 deal with Netflix makes the popular streaming platform the first place for all Sony films to be available after a theatrical and video-on-demand release.

No Hard Feelings can be expected to release on Netflix anytime during or after October 2023. While there is no official confirmation about the same, on a general basis, Sony films are made available on the platform around four to six months after release which makes its earliest possible availability in October this year. But Netflix isn't the only platform, Sony has a streaming deal with. The studio's secondary deal is with Disney thus No Hard Feelings will be available to stream on Netflix only temporarily for viewers.

According to the deal, the film will be available to stream on Disney Plus or Hulu not too long after. Since No Hard Feelings is R-rated R, it will likely stream on Hulu in the US, but international countries can find it on Disney Plus since Hulu is only available in the States. If the streaming release is delayed more than usual, fans can expect to find No Hard Feelings by the end of 2023, if not October 2023. Apart from Larence, who plays Maddie Barker, the film also stars Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy, a 19-year-old with no interest in dating.

More about No Hard Feelings

The synopsis of the film reads, "On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying." The film is directed by Gene Stupnitsky and features Lawrence as a producer. The story of No Hard Feelings is inspired by an actual Craigslist advertisement. Filming for the movie began in September 2022 and it was shot across various locations in New York.

