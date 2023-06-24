No Hard Feelings: Where to watch Jennifer Lawrence’s R rated film online?

Back in October 2021, a yet-to-be-named R-rated comedy caused a frenzy among major production companies like Apple, Netflix, and Universal Pictures. Ultimately, Sony emerged as the winner in securing the rights to the screenplay. Titled No Hard Feelings, this movie features Jennifer Lawrence as both producer and lead actress. With expectations skyrocketing, fans eagerly awaited the official release date. Now that the release is just around the corner, discover how you can watch No Hard Feelings, one of the most anticipated releases of June 2023.

Release date for No Hard Feelings

Initially scheduled for June 16, 2023, the release date for No Hard Feelings has been pushed back by a week. The new official release date is June 23, 2023, in the US, and June 21 in select countries such as the UK and France. This adjustment was made to avoid a clash with the release of The Flash, the latest DC installment. However, it now coincides with the release of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, presenting a dilemma for fans who wish to see both films.

Theatrical release and streaming platform

No Hard Feelings will receive an exclusive theater release on June 23, 2023. Tickets have been available for purchase since June 12. Given Sony's involvement, this decision is unsurprising, although some fans may have hoped for a streaming release.

Following an agreement between Sony and Netflix in early 2021, No Hard Feelings will eventually be available to stream on Netflix once its theatrical and VOD (Video on Demand) windows have concluded. Recent Sony Pictures titles such as A Man Called Otto, Missing, and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody have become available on the streaming service in the past few months. While there are no current plans for a DVD or Blu-ray release of No Hard Feelings, fans should keep an eye out for any announcements after the movie's theatrical debut.

