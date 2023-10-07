'No! Hermione, no!': When Emma Watson's life was endangered Beauty and The Beast set

The entertainment industry consistently strives to deliver high-quality content, aiming to make a lasting impact on its viewers. While the industry often succeeds in providing audiences with memorable experiences, the behind-the-scenes efforts and the risks undertaken by the team are rarely covered by the media. One such incident occurred on the set of "Beauty and the Beast," involving the beloved actress Emma Watson . Back in 2017 one of her co-actors disclosed a perilous incident that occurred, nearly endangering her life. Here is the complete story.

Emma Watson’s life-threatening moment in the set of Beauty and the Beast

In 2017, actor Josh Gad recounted a perilous incident that occurred on the set of Beauty and the Beast involving Emma. Josh Gad shared the entire story during an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show , where he described, "The horse I was riding, his name was Buddy, although that was quite a misnomer because he behaved quite poorly." He went on to explain that on the first day of shooting, the horse threw him off its back.

Josh then elaborated that during a crucial scene where he and his co-actor Luke Evans had to ride into the village to perform the song, Belle, things took an unexpected turn. When the action cue was given, his horse did something rather surprising, it began to moonwalk, taking steps backward and eventually running through the villagers, as Emma’s like ‘Nooo! Nooo!’. The whole situation left everyone on set in a state of shock, with people humorously referring to Emma as " Hermione " in the heat of the moment.

Here’s what happened after the incident

Following the incident where Josh Gad's horse collided with the villagers, the situation went out of control on the set, endangering Emma's life. Fortunately, both the villagers and Watson emerged unharmed. Subsequently, Josh Gad recounted the moment, saying, "The horse trainer, with tears in his eyes, approached me and sincerely apologized, confessing that he had never witnessed such an occurrence before."

Fortunately, no one within the group suffered any injuries, but it did cause a sense of panic among everyone present. The movie Beauty and the Beast received favorable reviews and garnered praise for the outstanding performances of its entire cast, with special mention for Emma Watson and Luke Evans.

