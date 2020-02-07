No Judgement: Niall Horan’s latest music video features an adorable but strange love story; WATCH

Niall Horan’s latest music video No Judgement from his upcoming album Heartbreak Weather features an adorably quirky love story. Read on to know more.

With his new album just around the corner, Niall Horan dropped his latest single No Judgement. This will surely keep his fans busy for a while till he finally releases his much-anticipated album. In addition to the track, the singer also released a music video to go with it and just like the title says, it is all about not passing Judgement. The music video, that features Horan looking dapper in a tuxedo, is vibrant, fresh and quirky, to say the least.

The video opens with Horan saying, “There comes a time in the mating cycle of humans when their need to impress is replaced by a period they call 'no judgement.' And let me tell you something, it gets a little bit strange.” And from there, the clip features Horan wandering around a mansion which is inhabited by an adorable elderly couple with very unconventional quirks like eating shrimp from in between each other's toes, painting topless portraits and eating wafers with nothing but mayonnaise. All the while, Horan tried not to judge the couple for their eccentricities.

The video perfectly aligns with Horan’s lyrics. “When you're with me, no judgement. You can get that from anyone else. You don't have to prove nothin'. You can just be yourself. When you're with me, no judgement,” he sings. Horan’s second solo album titled Heartbreak Weather, is scheduled to release on March 13. The album will feature No Judgement along with previously released tracks Nice To Meet Ya and Put a Little Love On Me.

Check out thee music video here:

Credits :YouTube

