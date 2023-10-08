‘No mind of her own anymore’: Report claims Kanye West has THESE disturbing ‘set of rules’ for wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has always had his ways to continue to be in the limelight. The rapper and the Yeezy Architect sparked romance rumors in January 2023, two months after the former finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian . He later reportedly married Censori using a confidential marriage license. While the dynamic duo have been making headlines constantly, they have kept every aspect of their marriage absolutely low-key. However, on October 6, a disturbing new report regarding their relationship surfaced online.

Bianca Censori has to obey the rules set by Kanye West?

According to a source told the Daily Mail , “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear.” The insider continued, “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” As remarked by the source, Bianca acts as if “she doesn’t have a mind of her own” and “obeys” whatever her husband puts her up to, because West has compelled her into believing they’re “royal.”

Earlier Censori’s friends had stated to the outlet that they feared Kanye would turn her into another version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who is now mother to four of his children. The insider had also worryingly stated, “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

On the contrary, Mowalola Ogunlesi stressed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are working together with no pressure

While some people think Kanye has a big role to play in Bianca's style, Mowalola Ogunlesi , said otherwise. The designer who has collaborated with West in the past, claimed that the Australian has a lot of control over what she wears, and the couple in fact work on her outfits together. She told Page Six , "Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain.” The designer continued, "They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable — tights."

