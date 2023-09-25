‘No need to lobby, let’s talk’: One Piece co-showrunner on Jamie Lee Curtis' desire to play Dr. Kureha

Jamie Lee Curtis, the acclaimed Oscar-winning actor, has thrown her hat into the ring to become a part of the Straw Hat Pirates' adventure in Netflix's One Piece. In a recent Instagram post, she openly shared her aspiration to take on the role of Dr. Kureha, stating in the caption, "Once the strike against the greed of the [AMPTP] is settled with a fair contract, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha."

Co-showrunner's support

Responding to Curtis's enthusiastic declaration, One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens offered his wholehearted support for her potential inclusion in the live-action cast. Owens playfully commented on her post, saying, "Mommy dearest, that's why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let's talk!" Dr. Kureha, a 141-year-old doctor known as a "witch" by some, plays a significant role in the story.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live Action Season 2 Renewed by Netflix: Everything to know about it

One Piece Season 2 update

One Piece recently secured a renewal for a second season on Netflix. Producers of the live-action series disclosed to Variety that scripts for Season 2 have been finalized, and the next season could be "ready to air" within a year. However, this timeline hinges on the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes to allow production to resume. Becky Clements, president of Tomorrow Studios, which produces the live-action One Piece in collaboration with manga creator Eiichiro Oda and publisher Shueisha, expressed optimism, stating, "Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis: Homophobia is not positivity

Jamie Lee Curtis's desire to embody Dr. Kureha in the live-action adaptation of One Piece has ignited excitement among fans, with co-showrunner Matt Owens endorsing the idea. As the show prepares for its second season on Netflix, the prospect of Curtis joining the cast adds another layer of intrigue to the eagerly anticipated series. However, the timeline for Season 2's release remains contingent on the resolution of industry strikes, emphasizing the importance of equitable agreements for all involved parties.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis fights for trans daughter: ‘I will fight and defend her right’