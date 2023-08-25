'No, not when I said no': Millie Bobby Brown once broke down recalling 'uncomfortable' fan encounter

Millie Bobby Brown, the then 16-year-old star of Stranger Things, once opened up tearfully about an unsettling encounter with a fan during her Christmas shopping with her mother. The incident prompted her to make an emotional plea to fans to respect her boundaries and privacy.

Millie Bobby Brown's plea to respect personal space

Expressing her distress over Instagram Story, Brown recounted the incident where a fan disregarded her wishes and recorded her without consent after she declined. Despite her firm refusal, the fan persisted, leaving Brown feeling both disrespected and upset. In her heartfelt message, Brown emphasized the importance of respecting personal boundaries. She asserted her right to decline being filmed and highlighted the discomfort she felt when her wishes were ignored. Brown's plea reflects the challenges that come with fame and the need for fans to remember that celebrities are also human beings deserving of respect. Millie said, "She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'No.' At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be. I said, 'I'm a human being. What more can I ask from you?' I asked her and she said, 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no.' "

An overwhelming journey of stardom for Millie Bobby Brown

Brown's rise to stardom since her breakout role as Eleven on Stranger Things has been accompanied by challenges. In the limelight since the age of 12, she has faced inaccuracies, inappropriate comments, and unnecessary insults. Despite these difficulties, Brown remains determined to continue pursuing her passions and advocating for positive change. Closing her heartfelt message, Brown emphasized the importance of setting boundaries and speaking up. She urged her followers to be kind and considerate to one another. Her ability to channel her experiences into a call for understanding and empathy underscores her resilience and her commitment to making a difference.

Millie Bobby Brown's emotional plea sheds light on the complexities of fame.

