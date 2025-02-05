‘No Nudity’: Kim Kardashian Enforces Strict Rules for Kids With Kanye’s Wife Bianca Censori Amid Grammys Stint

Kim Kardashian has reportedly set firm rules to protect her children from ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, after her controversial Grammys 2025 appearance. Censori’s nudity at the awards ceremony has earned her and West severe backlash online.

As cited by InTouch Weekly, the reality star has set rules that her ex-husband Kanye West's wife must follow when dealing with her four children, whom she co-parents with the rapper. The kids' mother reportedly does not mean to meddle in their relationship with their stepmom but has clarified the essential boundaries.

A source revealed to the outlet, "Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids, but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow."

Kardashian wants nudity of any form in front of the children strictly banned. In addition, she has reportedly requested that their diet be monitored to avoid giving them too much sugar or junk food, which she thinks might influence their behavior.

"Number one being no nudity in front of them," the insider said, adding, "She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat; she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk."

Kim K also wants to keep her kids' routines the same while in the care of them. She has reduced their screen and social media activities, and each of these would require constant watchfulness to avoid deviation from the way she envisions parenting for them.

Advertisement

Another significant term reportedly has to do with online social media engagement. Kardashian was said to warn that any time the children were with Censori, anything posted online without permission could incur severe penalties under the agreed-upon terms.

The source added, "Screen time and access to social media also have to be limited and monitored closely. She’s made it clear that if [Censori] breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while [her children] are under Bianca’s care, there will be hell to pay."

With her rather strict parenting principles, Kim Kardashian's goal is to keep things stable and steady for the children as she continues to co-parent with Kanye West after their public split in 2021.