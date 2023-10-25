'No old hall would be....': Here's how Prince William reacted when he learned about the ghost of a priest in Anmer Hall of his country home

Prince William isn't afraid of ghosts! When he and Kate Middleton got a house called Anmer Hall from Queen Elizabeth in 2011, they found out it was haunted. And here's how Prince William reacted.

A ghost expert named Richard Felix says there's a spooky story about a ghost who was once a Catholic priest. Felix recently revealed on Hello! A Right Royal Podcast that "When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate, there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home.”

He continued, “Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall, before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was, I presume it was from Prince William, he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’ ”

The ghost expert was probably talking about a priest named Henry Walpole, who was executed way back in 1595 for his religious beliefs. The story goes that he returned to his family's Anmer Hall after he died, and people say they've seen his ghost wandering around. But despite the spooky stories, Prince William and Kate love spending time at Anmer Hall with their three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They go there during school breaks, weekends, and holidays, and they might have a trip planned there soon!

Prince William and Kate Middleton love celebrating Halloween with kids

Right now, the kids are on a break from school, and Halloween is just around the corner. During this time, Prince William and Kate usually spend more time with their children. In 2019, Kate Middleton was seen shopping for Halloween costumes with her kids at a supermarket in Norfolk. The royal children's Halloween costumes are a secret, but it's clear they enjoy dressing up and having fun during the holiday. Even though some of the royal palaces, like Buckingham Palace and Sandringham, are said to be haunted, the royal kids still love Halloween and going trick-or-treating.

In 2022, a London resident shared a picture of Princess Kate taking her kids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, trick-or-treating in London. It's a fun tradition, and it shows that Prince William and Kate are down-to-earth parents who enjoy celebrating Halloween just like regular folks.

So it's no exaggeration to say that Prince William isn't afraid of ghosts at Anmer Hall, and he and Kate surely enjoy the spooky holiday of Halloween with their kids, just like many other families do.

