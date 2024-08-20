‘No One Came Out’: Interviewer Says Blake Lively Has Not Yet Apologized For Her ‘Little Bump’ Comment

Blake Lively is under fire for a comment she made during a 2016 interview with entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa. The sarcastic response made by Lively when the interviewer complimented her "little bump" while she was pregnant, has sparked renewed criticism. Flaa, who referred to the interview as a nightmare, has publicly stated that Lively hasn’t apologized to her yet.

During the interview, which also included Lively's Café Society co-star Parker Posey, Flaa complimented her on her pregnancy, calling it a "little bump." Lively responded sarcastically, which many saw as dismissive.

Flaa revealed in a recent YouTube video that the encounter left her unsettled and concerned about future interviews. "It affected me for a while 'cause it made me nervous when I was interviewing other people after that," Flaa said.

Flaa, who later revealed that she is infertile, reflected on the incident and its aftermath. She admitted that she blamed herself for the awkward moment and was hesitant to share the interview footage because it had a negative impact on her confidence. "I felt like I did or said something wrong," Flaa stated.

She also stated that she was unaware of the larger controversy surrounding Lively when she posted the video. Flaa called the interview horrific and said Lively's behavior felt like mean-girl energy, making her feel left out or bullied.

Despite the criticism, Lively has not issued a public apology for the comment. Flaa speculated that Lively's team might have advised her against addressing the issue.

"No one came out and apologized, and they probably told her, 'Don't come out [and say sorry], don't react, don't do anything,'" says Flaa. She also suggested that the lack of a response could be a strategy to divert attention away from Lively's actions.

Flaa's situation has sparked a larger debate about accountability in Hollywood. She believes that many celebrities avoid admitting their mistakes for fear of negative consequences.

"I think if Blake Lively would have come out in front of this, things would have been very different," Flaa complained. She urged public figures to be more transparent and accountable and openly address mistakes.

