'No one else can try and copy it': When Chris Evans indirectly dissed Batman vs Superman ahead of his USD 1.1 billion movie

In 2016, a major showdown was brewing at the US box office as Marvel's Captain America: Civil War and DC's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice were set to clash on May 6th. The battle between these comic book giants was highly anticipated, and Chris Evans, who portrayed Captain America, didn't hold back his confidence in Marvel's approach to superhero movies.

Chris Evans applauds Marvel's monopoly on superhero cinema

Speaking at a press conference for Captain America: Civil War, Chris Evans praised Marvel's track record in bringing beloved comic book heroes to the big screen since the debut of Iron Man in 2008. He expressed his support for Marvel's continued success, saying, "Let's keep going, let's let the wave get bigger and bigger." He emphasized that Marvel was producing not just superhero movies but genuinely excellent films.

Chris Evans went on to assert that Marvel had a monopoly on this genre, boldly stating, "They're doing it, and no one else can try and copy it." This remark was widely interpreted as a subtle dig at Batman v. Superman and the DC extended universe.

Fast forward to the box office results, Captain America: Civil War went on to gross an impressive USD 1.1 billion worldwide, solidifying Marvel's dominance in the superhero film arena. Chris Evans' words seemed prophetic as Marvel's success continued, while the debate over the different approaches of Marvel and DC in cinematic storytelling raged on.

How well did the audience receive our beloved Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers?

Chris Evans earned praise for his role in Captain America: Civil War. He effectively conveyed Captain America's inner conflict, balancing his remorse with his steadfast beliefs during the intense clash with Iron Man.

Many view his portrayal as a standout moment in the film. Evans truly shines in this movie, showcasing his remarkable acting skills, which undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the immense success of Captain America: Civil War.

