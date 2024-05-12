‘No One Ever Contacted Our Firm’: Leah McSweeney’s Lawyers Call Out Bravo’s Decision To Drop Andy Cohen Investigation
After Andy Cohen was cleared of allegations involving Leah McSweeney and other Real Housewives of New York City stars, McSweeney's lawyers claim they were never contacted before the decision.
This news comes in the wake of the departure of Leah McSweeney from the show The Real Housewives of New York City, and then filing a lawsuit alleging that “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse."
What do Leah McSweeney's lawyers have to say?
Responding to the news, her lawyer, Gary Adelman, said in a statement, “How do you have an investigation without speaking with anyone? As far as we know, no one ever contacted our firm. Our opinion is that no one is going to believe this was a real investigation.”
“This is perfect timing,” the attorney said. “One line so they can repeat it to all the advertisers at the upfronts.” He added, “We look forward to reviewing all of the interviews, evidence, and final reports of the investigation that NBCU conducted when we receive them during the Discovery phase of the lawsuit.”
Apart from Leah McSweeney, who accused Cohen of creating a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, fellow former “Housewives” star Brandi Glanville’s lawyers also sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Shed Media, and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery in March, alleging Cohen sent her a sexually inappropriate video. However, Cohen, who identifies as homosexual, apologized, said it was meant only as a joke, and denied all other claims.
More details about Andy Cohen's sexual identity
Andy Cohen became the first-ever out gay host of a late-night talk show when Watch What Happens Live premiered in 2009. He secured his spot as one of the few LGBTQ superstars who informs the world about the beauty and challenges that gay men and all members of the LGBTQ community experiences daily.
Furthermore, Cohen broke several preconceived notions regarding the LGBTQ community when he welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Benjamin Allen, via a surrogate, and then another girl, Lucy Eve Cohen, was born on April 29, 2022. He is currently a single dad who says he is open to having a wedding in the future.
