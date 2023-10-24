'No one was in there': When Ryan Reynolds revealed the moment he 'crossed line' with Blake Lively on their date

The dry-witted actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as Deadpool and a father of two, once disclosed a charming story about the early days of his relationship with actress Blake Lively. In a GQ interview, he revealed a surprisingly romantic side.

Ryan Reynolds revealed about crossing the line with Blake Lively

Back in a 2016 GQ Interview, Ryan shared that he felt it was going to happen with Blake Lively while they were on a date. He said, “Probably after the sex, no, we were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’ No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’ And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don’t really need to go into what happened after that.”

However, when it came to the song that played during their first dance, Ryan remained quite secretive. It appears that even the chatty superhero Deadpool has some secrets when it comes to his love life.

Ryan Reynolds on his relationship with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds once confessed that he made the first move on his now-wife, Blake Lively. He discussed the beginnings of their relationship on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

Jason Bateman asked Ryan about the year he met Blake, to which he replied, "I met Blake on the darkest crease of the universe called Green Lantern. We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we went on a double date, but at the time we were dating separate people."

Reynolds then shared that they remained friends, staying in touch casually. He added, "Then she was going to Boston, and I was going to Boston, and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We boarded the train and rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me. I would use a little bit of a tear stick so I could get the tears kind of rolling down, then I would tell a little sob story about my life."

Apart from that, Ryan depicted the transition from casual dating to a lifetime commitment as one of those whimsical moments out of a fairy tale. The couple's loving relationship is an inspiration to many, proving that love can truly conquer all.

