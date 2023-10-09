'No one was really a big fan' When Jennifer Aniston revealed that none of FRIENDS liked the opening credits scene

One of the most famous things about Friends was its opening credits scene. It had the show's main actors—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—dancing in a Central Park fountain while I'll Be There for You played in the background.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that Friends didn't like the opening credits scene

When anyone talks about FRIENDS, our mind automatically thinks about I'll be there for you. But believe it or not, Jennifer Aniston once revealed that the six friends didn't like I'll Be There for You and the fountain scene. They actually disliked the song. Back in 2016, in an interview on BBC's The One Show, Aniston revealed, "No one was really a big fan of that theme song," Now this must be heartbreaking for many of the FRIENDS fans out there.

It gets worse. Aniston said about the fountain scene, "We felt it was a little...I don't know," Aniston continued. "Dancing in a pond? A fountain felt sort of odd." While it was the most iconic identity of the show, the Friends cast wasn't as excited 'bout it. They only did it because they were told to. What a disappointment!

Jennifer Aniston couldn't escape the Rachel Character

During the roundtable discussion with the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston talked about how she couldn't get away from her role as Rachel Green in Friends for a long time after the show ended. She discussed this in a 2020 interview when talking about trying to switch from doing funny TV to serious movies.

She said, "You simply exhaust yourself. I mean, for the life of me, I couldn't get Rachel Green off my back; I could not escape Rachel from Friends, and it's on all the time, and you're like, 'Stop playing that f**king show! The Good Girl was the first time I was able to shed whatever the Rachel character was and disappear into someone else who wasn’t that much of a relief to me.” Aniston further added, "Once you play comedy, they don't think you can do the drama, and if you're only seen as a dramatic actor, they don't think you can do comedy. They forget we're actors, and we have it all in there. It's just a matter of finding it, gaining access to it, and obtaining the material."

