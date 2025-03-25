No Other Land Co-Director Hamdan Ballal Goes Missing After Getting Attacked by Group of Settlers: ‘They Beat Him…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to violence.

Hamdan Ballal, who took the director’s chair alongside Yuval Abraham for No Other Land, gets attacked by a group of settlers and goes missing after suffering multiple injuries. Taking to his X account, Abraham shared the details of the incident, where he revealed that the group of settlers lynched the filmmaker and following the attack, the soldiers took him away with no signs of him since then.

According to the reports of The Associated Press, the Center for Jewish Non-Violence witnessed the director getting beat up, and the settlers had been pelting stones at his car and slashing its tires.

The posts by Abraham on his X account wrote, “A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co-director of our film ‘No Other Land.'” He further added, “They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called and took him. No sign of him since.”

Meanwhile, the witnesses also revealed that the filmmaker was attacked in his home village of Susya. The majority of the attackers were masked teenagers with knives and sticks.

As per the lawyer Leah Zemel, three Palestinians have been arrested in connection with the violence and have been taken to the military center for further questioning.

Moreover, the International Documentary Association has released a statement demanding Ballal’s immediate release. The document read, “We demand Ballal’s immediate release and that his family and community be informed about his condition, location, and the justification for his detention.”

Meanwhile, the attack on the director takes place weeks after No Other Land bagged an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary.