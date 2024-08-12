'No Such Thing As Failure': Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Speech As She Becomes Youngest Recipient Of Disney Legends Award At D23 Expo

Miley Cyrus has been officially recognized as a Disney Legend, becoming the youngest recipient of the honor. The ceremony took place at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, where Cyrus was honored for her significant contribution to Disney's legacy.

Cyrus, along with Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Harrison Ford, was honored for her contributions to the entertainment industry, particularly her role as the iconic character Hannah Montana, as per Variety.

Cyrus used her acceptance speech to reflect on her journey with Disney, beginning with her time as a teen star on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. The show, which drew an average of 4.4 million viewers per episode and holds the record for the highest-rated basic cable series broadcast, propelled Cyrus to fame.

"I stand here still proud to have been 'Hannah Montana,'" declared Cyrus. "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality." She then used a line from the show's theme song, saying, "To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"

Cyrus' speech included a heartfelt message about courage and perseverance. She acknowledged the fears that even legends face but shared that its important to overcome them. She said she is going to let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret. She is the one who tells what you’re not supposed to know and what she wants to say is that legends get scared, too. She was scared but the difference is they do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day.

"It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try." Her words, delivered with visible emotion, struck a chord with the audience, and she wiped away tears.

Lainey Wilson, a country singer, introduced Cyrus with a lively rendition of the Hannah Montana classic The Best of Both Worlds, which shows Cyrus' character's dual life in the series.

After her performance, Wilson praised Cyrus for her authenticity and fearlessness, saying she wants to thank Miley for never being afraid to step outside the box, always being true to herself, and, most importantly, "always kicking butt."

Cyrus's career has evolved since her Disney days. After shedding her Hannah Montana image, she achieved success with songs like We Can't Stop, Wrecking Ball, and Malibu. She recently returned to her roots for the Disney+ documentary concert special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).

Despite her artistic evolution, Cyrus remains connected to the platform that launched her career, making her Disney Legend status even more meaningful.

