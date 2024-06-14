‘No, They Did Not’: Nicola Coughlan Shut Downs Trolls Claiming Bridgerton Photoshopped Her Waist To Be Slimmer

Since the start of the series, Bridgerston’s popularity has skyrocketed with each season’s release, thanks to the gripping storyline and amazing performances put forth by all the actors in the show. With the release of season three’s part one and two, the series managed to excel in the fan’s expectations. Recently, the lead of its latest season, Nicola Coughlan, revealed that she faced backlash from her trolls about slimming down her waist in the series.

Coughlan has now reacted to the same and cleared the claims, giving a befitting answer to the trolls. Read ahead to know what the actress said about this.

Nicola Coughlan talks about claims of her photoshopped waist

As per a People article, published on June 12, Coughlan spoke to the outlet about the claim that her body was photoshopped in Bridgerton to be skinnier.

The actress said, “I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They Photoshopped your waist.’” She added, “I was like, ‘No, they did not.’”

Nicola told the outlet that if one wears corsets for long periods of time, the body molds it. She explained, "Sometimes they come in for a fitting for a fashion designer," and put on a corset on the actress, she tells them to go “tight.” To which she is asked, “‘What do you mean?’ I’m (Coughlan) like, ‘My body now will go whew.’”

Advertisement

As per Variety, during the Bridgerton season 3 Q&A, held in Dublin, The Derry Girls actress spoke about her nude scenes in the series.

Coughlan said that women similar to her body type and women with perfect breasts do not get to see their representation enough on screen. She added that she is a proud member of the "perfect breast community." The actress continued that they do not get to see themselves on screen enough.

Showrunner Jess Brownell praises the cast of the Bridgerton series

During the UK premiere of Bridgeton season 3, part two, showrunner Jess Brownell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the series. She took a moment to pay tribute and praised the cast featured in the past and present seasons of the show.

She thanked the audience for watching the series and said, “I think every season, the momentum builds more and more, and I think we have a debt to pay to the actors in seasons one and two for helping build enthusiasm.” Brownell also mentioned Coughlan and Newton for their contribution to elevating the enthusiasm.

Advertisement

While speaking to the outlet she also shared about the tentative time the upcoming season would take to be released. The showrunner revealed that they are on a two-year pace and trying to speed up the process.

ALSO READ: 6 Biggest Takeaways from Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2