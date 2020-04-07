No Time To Die: Ana De Armas was SHOCKED on being offered the Bond Girl role in Daniel Craig's James Bond film

No Time To Die star Ana De Armas reveals she was shocked director Cary Joji Fukunaga wanted to cast her as the Bond Girl in Daniel Craig's James Bond movie. Find out why below.

Had it not been for the Coronavirus outbreak, Bond fans would be preparing to watch No Time To Die this week. The James Bond movie, which is also Daniel Craig's last movie as the James Bond, has been pushed to November 2020. While we have to wait until later this year to know what's in store for Bond fans, Ana De Armas is spilling the tea on her character in the movie. The Knives Out star plays the Bond Girl CIA agent Paloma in Bond 25.

While we caught a glimpse of the star in the No Time To Die trailer, Armas recently discussed her Bond Girl. The actress, in interaction with American Ways, shared that she was shocked that director Cary Joji Fukunaga wanted to cast her as the Bond Girl. “I was shocked when the director called me to say 'The character is not written yet but we want you do it,'" she recalled. "Bond girls have been portrayed for so many years with a specific type of woman. I associate it with some sort of perfection and beauty standards beyond the normal. Things that I didn’t match,” she added. Before she could say yes, Armas revealed she was particular about reading the script.

"Usually these women [Bond girls], they need to be rescued. Or they die. Or are evil. I needed to read that script. And it took a little, but they sent me the scenes. It’s important, because I want to bring something else to the story," she said. Armas eventually agreed to play the role. “The character convinced me,” she said.

Back in February, speaking with Vanity Fair, Armas confessed she feared to essay an "unrelatable" Bond girl. "I needed to be sure it wouldn't jeopardise all the work I'd been putting in, that it wouldn't ruin everything. And the Bond women have always been, for me at least, unrelatable," she said.

What are your thoughts on Ana De Armas' Bond Girl? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

