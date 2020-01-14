No Time To Die: Billie Eilish to croon new James Bond theme song? Singer's fans hope it's the truth

Billie Eilish may be in the running to sing the theme song for No Time to Die which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch among others.

Billie Eilish is all of 18 and has already garnered attention and made headlines across the world for her music. The British singer, however, is now making a noise on social media after her name was the latest one to be linked to James Bond's next theme song. As per reports, Billie Eilish may be in the running to sing the theme song for No Time to Die which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch among others.

The 18-year-old pop star, who is nominated for Grammys 2020, sent her fans into a tizzy as soon as the latest chatter got around. If the 'Bad Guy' singer does go on to record the theme song for James Bond's film, she will be the youngest artist ever to do so. On hearing the news, a fan wrote, "if she wins #GRAMMYs and she does the #JamesBond theme song it's put her on a level most artists never achieve. And she's only f***ing 18. I assume @finneas & @billieeilish would write & produce the track."

The other young singers to have recorded Bond theme songs are Sam Smith at 23. Smith had crooned Writing’s On The Wall for Spectre. Whereas, Adele at 24 had recorded Skyfall. Both the singers went on to win Oscars for their hit tracks. The makers of the film or Billie have not yet confirmed the same.

Check out some of the reactions to Billie Eilish below:

if she wins #GRAMMYs and she does the #JamesBond theme song it's put her on a level most artists never achieve. And she's only fucking 18. I assume @finneas & @billieeilish would write & produce the track. — stoddardmine (@stoddardmine) January 13, 2020

Adele set a standard for this movie with that song. Whenever it comes to James Bond OST, my expectations are huge. I really hope the rumors are true. — Ema (@18EmaM) January 13, 2020

Hope that's true about Billie Eilish doing the Bond theme. Might not actually suck for the first time since Chris Cornell's awesome theme. — Spoopy Halloween Jackalope (@_Jackalope_) January 12, 2020

Probably just an unfounded rumour but I can totally hear a Billie Eilish Bond theme working really well. — Dantooine (@Danburden1138) January 13, 2020

I hope Billie Eilish *is* doing the new Bond theme. Partly because it could be really good, partly because the exploding heads of boring blokes will make great entertainment in their own right. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) January 13, 2020

Read More