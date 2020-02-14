No Time To Die: Billie Eilish joins ranks of Adele, Sam Smith to give us a soul stirring James Bond theme song

Billie Eilish has finally dropped her James Bond title track No Time To Die and the song will give you a flash back of Daniel Craig Era. Read on to know more about the track.

The fans had been waiting for Billie Eilish’s James Bond song ever since it was announced and it is finally here. The Grammy winner has dropped the title track for the upcoming 25th film of James Bond franchise and let’s just say, it was worth the wait. Following the footsteps artists like Duran Duran, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crowe, Madonna, Chris Cornell, Jack White, and Alicia Keys, Adele and Sam Smith, Eilish has given us a soul-stirring track that perfectly complements the thrilling tone of the film.

Considering that Eilish was just 4-years-old when Daniel Craig featured in his very first James Bond film, it is amazing how much drama the singer added to the song. Everything about the track will take you back to Craig’s era. The song successfully captures the mood of the film with a number of instruments coming together to create a perfect background to Eilish’s electro-pop sound and lets her vocals shine. Even though the singer has given the title track her own twist, she has managed to keep the Bond spirit alive by tastefully adding echoes of Monty Norman’s seminal Bond theme from 1962.

The 18-year-old singer recorded the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell. When the singer announced that she will be performing at Oscars 2020, people were hoping that she would sing the James Bond theme song but that did not happen. Now, according to a report by Vulture, the singer perform No Time to Die for the first time at the upcoming Brit awards, which are scheduled to take place on February 18. The song will sound even better in theatres once the film releases on April 8.

Check out the song here:

