No Time To Die: Billie Eilish REVEALS that it's an honour to be associated with the James Bond legacy

The news is finally out about Pop star Billie Eilish crooning the theme song for the latest edition of the James Bond flick, titled No Time To Die. The film will see Hollywood actor Daniel Craig as the fierce character James Bond. Pop star Billie Eilish has been given the responsibility of writing and singing the new theme song for the Daniel Craig starrer, No Time To Die. The Bury A Friend singer, Billie Eilish, turned 18 last month and made history as the youngest singer to record the theme song for the James Bond franchise.

The well-known singer Billie Eilish wrote the theme song for No Time To Die along with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The official Twitter handle of the film, No Time To Die issued Billie Eilish's statement which said that she feels it is a huge honour to be associated with the James Bond franchise as it is one of the most legendary film franchise. The statement by Billie Eilish, further mentioned that she was in shock that she got a chance to be a part of the James Bond franchise, in any manner possible. According to Billie Eilish, James Bond is one of the most iconic film franchises. As per the latest news reports, the previous James Bond themes songs were sung by Adele (Skyfall) and Sam Smith's song Writing's On The Wall (Spectre).

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Billie Eilish #NoTimeToDie https://t.co/g6A1w8i10s — James Bond (007) January 14, 2020

Both the melodies won at the Academy Awards. Now, all eyes are on Billie Eilish as to see what magic does, she creates with the theme song for the upcoming film, No Time To Die. The much-awaited film, No Time To Die will hit the big screen in April 2020.

