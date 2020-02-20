No Time To Die: Billie Eilish REVEALS she got Daniel Craig’s approval to create James Bond title track

Billie Eilish’s James Bond title track No Time To Die was approved by Daniel Craig before it was released. Read on to know more.

Considering he has been the backbone of the James Bond franchise for the last few decades, it is no surprise that Daniel Craig’s opinion matters a lot when it comes to making important decisions about the film. Billie Eilish, who recently dropped her title track, No Time To Die, for the upcoming 25th film of the James Bond franchise, had to get Daniel’s approval to land the job. During her recent appearance on BBC Breakfast, alongside her brother Finneas, the 18-year-old singer revealed that her song was approved by Daniel before she could release it.

She said before the song could be a part of the eagerly awaited film, it had to be approved by him because is he did not like it, it won’t make it to the movie. She also mentioned that sister-brother duo always wanted to create a bond song and they had instructed their team to inform and involve them if any such project came up. Earlier this month, during an interaction with Apple Music, the singer revealed that two years back, she and her brother Finneas were joking about creating a track for James Bond one day.

Check out the song here:

Speaking about the inspiration behind her song, Billie said it was influenced by the screenplay of the film. The makers of the film gave them a piece of the script and they wrote the song lyrics in three days. With this track, Billie has become the youngest artist to create a bong song. Duran Duran, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crowe, Madonna, Chris Cornell, Jack White, and Alicia Keys, Adele and Sam Smith, who previously created a song for the franchise.

