No Time To Die: Cary Joji Fukunaga teases an EPIC end to Daniel Craig's run as James Bond; Watch Video

No Time To Die releases this April. As we prepare to watch Daniel Craig take his final lap as James Bond, director Cary Joji Fukunaga teases it is going to be a memorable affair.

Is it even a James Bond if there are no cars blowing up, gravity-defying stunts being performed and an intriguing villain posing as a threat for the 007 agent? No Time To Die teases a perfect blend and more. The trailers and photos have left Bond fans begging for more. And now, director Cary Joji Fukunaga is making the wait for Bond 25 a tad more difficult with a new video packed with behind-the-scenes visuals. Given that No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's final Bond movie, Cary seems to have left no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair.

In a new video shared by the team, Cary is heard teasing an edge-of-the-seat experience while giving Craig a fitting farewell from the Bond franchise. While describing his experience of working on the movie, he also confirmed there is a time jump from Spectre. "Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become?" he says, subtly confirming that time leap.

"He's sort of a wounded animal, struggling with his role as a double-o. The world has changed. The rules of engagement aren't what they used to be. The rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare. The people close to Bond – those who he considers to be family – are at great risk," he added.

Talking about Rami Malek's spine-chilling villain, Cary said, "There's someone new out there... More dangerous than anyone he's ever encountered. Whoever they are, they're smarter and stronger than Spectre." The video ends with Cary assuring that the makers aim at doing "something extraordinary with this one. Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said."

