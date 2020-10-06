No Time To Die: Daniel Craig gives honest advice for next James Bond; Shares INSANE stunt scene from Bond 25

Daniel Craig recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared a piece of advice for the next James Bond actor. A new clip from his last Bond movie, No Time To Die, was also shared on the show.

No Time To Die will watch Daniel Craig take a bow as the James Bond from the Bond franchise. The actor, who has appeared in four Bond movies, will don the suit one last time and promises to make his farewell from the franchise a memorable affair. While we have to wait a little longer to watch his last Bond movie, fans of the franchise are eager to learn about the next James Bond. Names like Harry Styles, Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy have been associated with the brand.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. As we wait to learn who could take on the Bond legacy, Craig has dished out a great piece of advice for whoever would play the next Bond actor. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Craig advised the actor filling in his shoes to not "f–k it up." He told Fallon, "Don’t f–k it up. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. Don’t f–k it up! Leave it better than when you found it. Is that alright? Can I say that? Probably not!”

Apart from the advice, he also reflected upon returning to the franchise for one last time. "I’m so glad I came back and did this last one. The story, it just didn’t feel complete and I needed a break. Once I had and we started talking about storylines and things we could do I was like, ‘I’m in,'" he said. Over the weekend, it was announced that No Time To Die has been delayed to Spring 2021. Speaking about the pushed release date, Craig explained," This thing is just bigger than all of us. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers cross April 2 is going to be our date."

The actor also spoke about having his first martini ever, the theme song sung by Billie Eilish and more! Craig also debuted a clip from No Time To Die on the show that sees the actor making a narrow escape by jumping off a bridge. Check it out below:

Who do you think should play the next James Bond? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die? One Direction singer's rep reveals

Credits :The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Share your comment ×