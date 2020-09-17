No Time To Die: Daniel Craig has his eyes on his target in the new James Bond movie poster

No Time To Die released a new poster featuring Daniel Craig. In the poster, the actor dons a sweater as against the to his OG James Bond suits.

Numerous summer releases were pushed to November owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the world. While the situation isn't under control in the US, Danial Craig's No Time To Die continues to eye the November release date as per the latest poster. The makers of the actor's final outing as James Bond release a new poster with Craig in action. The international star kisses his crisp suit goodbye as he sports a blue a dark blue jumper over a white shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Craig holds a gun in his hand while his eyes are set on a target. The new poster bears the title of the movie with "November" featured beneath it. The new poster featuring the British actor comes days after a new video teasing Rami Malik's character Safin. The poster also comes weeks after the production house released a new trailer.

Speaking about his swansong in the Bond franchise, Craig told British GQ that he was fine with No Time To Die is his last movie in the franchise. He also added that he wasn't worried about his post-Bond career. "I'm pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I'm pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f**king good fist of it," he said.

Late last year, news broke out that a drunk Craig got emotional as he thanked the cast and crew during the wrap-up party. The party reportedly took place in Italy and he confessed playing Bond was the most "wonderful experience" he's had. Read all about it here: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig got 'really drunk' & emotional at Bond 25 wrap up party; Here's what happened

