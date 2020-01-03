No Time To Die: Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch meet in new James Bond movie pic; Intriguing SPOILER revealed

No Time To Die sees Daniel Craig kiss James Bond goodbye. But new details reveal that he is going to pack in all the Bond elements in the 007 movie before he takes a bow.

No Time To Die is set to release this April. The James Bond movie sees Daniel Craig venture out as the 007 agent for one last time before he hands over the mantle to a new James Bond actor. For a long time, it was speculated that Lashana Lynch would be replacing Craig in the future Bond movies. The speculations led to a social media meltdown with fans not so happy about the rumours. However, a new still now reveals that Lynch might not be replacing Craig as the new Bond. Instead, she might be leading the show with Craig.

As per a new picture shared by Fandango, the actress meets Daniel Craig. While the actor has his back against the camera, Lashana is seen sporting a smirk on her face as she meets Craig's Bond. As per a Daily Mail report, Lashana in a new novel addition in the movie. She plays a new MI6 agent, who will succeed Bond in the 007 movie. However, a new crisis forces Craig’s spy return from his retirement and forces him to work with Lashana.

"There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007', and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman," the source revealed. "Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don't work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning," the insider added.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been roped in for writing duties. The grapevine revealed that Phoebe has a great script in place. "Lashana is absolutely brilliant and Phoebe's script is as sharp and funny as you would expect. This Bond pays tribute to some of the earlier films with a lot of humour." the source elaborated. The insider also explained that the new Bond movie will appeal to a younger generation. "There are spectacular chase sequences and fights, and Bond is still Bond but he's having to learn to deal with the world of #MeToo," the source added.

No Time To Die is set to release on April 8, in the US. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

