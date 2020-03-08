No Time To Die: Daniel Craig led James Bond movie writer feels Phoebe Waller Bridge is 'witty for a woman'

No Time To Die writer Robert Wade spills the beans on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's involvement in the new James Bond movie's script and notes that she's "very witty for a woman."

One of No Time to Die's writers has found himself might have invited some trouble with his recent comments about Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The James Bond movie sees the Golden Globe winner join onboard Bond 25 to tweak the No Time To Die script. In a day and age of #MeToo, she's brought in a few changes. While fans have to wait until November 2020 now to find out how much of her writing has influenced the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die's writer Robert Wade subtly took a dig at the writer in his recent interview.

Speaking with Mirror UK, Wade expressed his thoughts on the Fleabag star. During which he said that he feels Phoebe is "very witty" for a woman. His exact words being: "For a woman, she is very witty." He almost immediately clarified that it was a joke.

He did not hold on to the awkward moment for too long and addressed the misogyny tag associated with Bond movies. The writer confessed it didn't bother him. "There haven’t been many women involved and obviously it’s a good thing for women to be involved. When we were in the middle of this whole process, the MeToo thing came about. It was interesting for me to reflect on because I’d never worried about the portrayal of women in our movies. If they are not strong characters, then it makes Bond look weak," he said.

"We had an idea of what the next Bond film should be. It was a very specific idea but a very brave idea," he said, speaking about No Time To Die. "We spent a lot of time thrashing it out. It was slightly ­experimental and felt like that’s what we needed to do. We went to New York to talk to Daniel and he was on board for doing something kind of different. I’m not sure we fully pulled it off. But there was a certain amount of ­nervousness about it," he added.

No Time To Die now releases on November 12, 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig gives a new 'sneak peek' at No Time To Die on SNL after James Bond postponed due to Coronavirus

Credits :Mirror UK

Read More