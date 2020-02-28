No Time To Die: Daniel Craig reveals he did not drive the James Bond car in high speed chasing scenes

The Knives Out actor Daniel Craig recently admitted that all the car chases featured in the latest James Bond flick were not done by him.

The upcoming Hollywood flick, No Time To Die will see Daniel Craig as the sleek and sharp James Bond for the final time. The film No Time To Die is the 25th James Bond. Now, the latest news reports on the Daniel Craig starrer state that the lead actor was not allowed to drive the iconic James Bond car. The car which features in the Bond film as driven very skilfully by the secret agent through all the dangerous high-speed car chases was never in the hands of the lead actor Daniel Craig.

The film will have some jaw-dropping high-speed car chases, that will keep the fans and audience members on the edge of their seats. News reports also suggest that the latest bond film, No Time To Die will be the longest Bond film. According to some media outlets, the Daniel Craig starrer has 163 minutes. The shortest run time for a Bond film was with Quantum of Solace which released in the year 2008.

Check out the trailer of No Time To Die:

Daniel spoke to Top Gear Magazine, that his stunt man Mark Higgins took the driver's seat during the nail-biting and hard to miss car chases in the film. The trailer of the upcoming No Time To Die has already impressed the fans and film audience immensely. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The upcoming film, No Time To Die releases in India on April 2.

