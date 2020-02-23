No Time To Die: Daniel Craig starrer to now release on THIS date in India; Find Out

The latest news update about the Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die is that the film will hit the big screen on April 2.

The highly anticipated film, No Time To Die is on the must-watch list of each and every fan of Daniel Craig. The much-awaited film is the last time when fans and followers of the actor will get to see him as James Bond. The latest news update about the Daniel Craig starrer is that the film will hit the big screen on a new date in India, which is April 2. Earlier news reports had stated that the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial venture will release in India on April 3. The fans and the film audience are very excited about the news as they will get to see the film one day before.

The reasons for the change of the release date are not made public yet, but the makers are definitely hoping that the fans and audience members from India will love the latest James Bond film. The film No Time To Die is touted to be one of the most thrilling films of all the James Bond flicks. The fans of the actor Daniel Craig are very excited and are eager to watch the film as this will be the actor's final performance as 007.

Check out the trailer of No Time To Die:

The trailer of the film, No Time To Die has already generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue in the minds of the fans, as it features the lead actor going through a roller coaster ride. There is some nerve-wracking action, that will keep the fans and film audience on the edge of their seats. There are moments when the audience members will have to hold their breath not knowing what's going to happen next.

