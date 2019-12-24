No Time To Die: Daniel Craig starrer's villain Rami Malek reveals Bohemian Rhapsody influenced his Bond role

No Time To Die is set to release in summer 2020. The movie sees Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek play the Bond villain. The actor has now opened up about his preparation for the role.

Just a few weeks ago, Cary Joji Fukunaga dropped the trailer of No Time To Die and revealed a good look at Rami Malek's role in the movie. The actor plays a spine-chilling villain in the Daniel Craig starrer. While more details about his role are yet to be revealed, the Oscar-winning actor recently opened up about his preparation for the Bond 25 role. Speaking with Empire, Malek confessed that his act as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody helped him in portraying the Bond villain.

He explained that essaying the Queen frontman's role helped him realise the importance of being original, which eventually influenced his work in No Time To Die. "If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody? I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr Mercury. If it's not original, then why bother?" he explained.

"I've pocketed some things from some of my favourites. But I tried to every day imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving," he added. Elaborating about his preparation, Malek revealed that he spent time with dialogue coach William Conacher for the Bond film. He wanted to make sure he had a distinctive voice for his villain. "I wanted to create something that we couldn't quite peg from any particular part of the world," Malek shared.

Malek has already impressed Bond fans with the tease of his attempt to be God-like in the No Time To Die trailer. Haven't watched the trailer yet? Check it out below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig REVEALS why he is returning as James Bond for the last time in No Time To Die

Read More