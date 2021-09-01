No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's final James Bond film to release in India on THIS date

After releasing an action-packed trailer, Daniel Craig's No Time To Die has now found a release date in India. The upcoming James Bond film which marks Craig's final outing as the 007 agent will release in India on September 30. The film stars Craig alongside Rami Malek as the lead antagonist Safin and Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux among others.

No Time To Die will also star Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bond retires. According to the film's new action-packed trailer, the film will have Bond leave his retirement to get back on a case after an old friend from the CIA seeks his help in dealing with a situation that soon leads the 007 agent towards a mysterious villain who is known to be armed with dangerous new technology.

The film will have Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek step into the role of a deadly villain and fans are super-excited to see him in a dark character. As for Craig, the actor's final Bond outing promises to be a stunner and the new trailer certainly shows that he's all set to go out with a bang.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the upcoming Bond film also had on board, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Fleabag fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge to pen the screenplay. The film is slated to have a wide release in India and will not only release in English but also in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Bengali languages in theatres.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die Trailer RELEASED: Daniel Craig returns as James Bond for one last time; WATCH