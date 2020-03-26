No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond movie to undergo a reshoot due to negative test screening reactions?

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond movie has been pushed from April to November 2020. While the reason cited is the Coronavirus outbreak, a rumour has it the change in the release date could be due to the negative test screen reactions.

Time and again, No Time To Die has been dubbed as a jinxed movie. After narrowing down on the director, overcoming problems on sets and finally wrapping the filming, Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond found itself in a spot when the Coronavirus crisis impacted the world. Bond 25's release was pushed from April to November 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, a new claim suggests that the novel virus isn't the only reason the James Bond movie has been postponed.

If claims made by YouTube Channel Midnight’s Edge are to believed, No Time To Die had a bad test screening. As reported by Express UK, the channel claims that a test screening was hosted a few weeks before the decided release date. However, it did not go well. "Sources have informed Midnight’s Edge that a recent test screening of No Time To Die did not go well. Though we don’t have any specifics about what was ill-received by test audiences, we are being told they are scheduling two pieces of reshoots to last 12 to 14 days," the channel claimed.

"They are using the outbreak as cover to avoid bad publicity. With a very public and problematic history of the film, it would be very easy to believe that an extensive delay would be more than likely due to issues with the film itself than the current global health threat," the YT channel added. The production studios involved in the making of the movie haven't addressed the rumours yet. No Time To Die was among the first movies to have announced the date change citing the Coronavirus outbreak. The film was set to release in the second week of May. Now, No Time To Die will release on November 12, 2020.

Credits :Express UK

