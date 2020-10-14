No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's movie to break tradition and not feature James Bond in the opening sequence

*SPOILERS ALERT* No Time To Die's opening sequence will be breaking tradition by not featuring James Bond at all. Instead, Rami Malek's Safin and Léa Seydoux's Madeleine Swan will feature in the first "visually arresting" scene.

No Time To Die is a James Bond film that has been highly-anticipated because it marks Daniel Craig's last run as the famous British spy. Along with Craig, we will also see Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek enter the beloved franchise, playing the unsettling and formidable Bond villain Safin. Moreover, Léa Seydoux returns as Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann and will have a key role to play in the change of events leading up to Bond 25.

*SPOILERS ALERT* While we have to sadly wait until next year for No Time To Die's release, director Cary Joji Fukunaga teased fans by giving a detailed description of the opening sequence during his The Wall Street Journal profile piece. What's interesting is that the first scene will break James Bond tradition by not featuring the titular character at all! This has never happened in the previous 24 Bond films. The opening has been described as "slow-paced, visually arresting, and subtitled with dialogue in French," via Comicbook. Instead of Bond, the sequence will be a 'going down memory lane' moment from Swan's childhood when Safin kills her mother and chases her through her family home.

The dark scene will see Malek adorning "a Japanese Noh mask" as Fukunaga compared it to Stephen King's IT (Cary was previously attached to the 2017 film). Some clown chasing a child around the house. Yeah, it’s like I brought back It in the first five minutes of Bond," the filmmaker quipped.

Well, we're expecting a befitting ending to Craig's terrific outing as Bond... James Bond in No Time To Die and judging by the thrilling opening sequence, we're promised a memorable farewell.

Also starring Ben Wishaw as Q, Ana de Armas as Paloma and Lashana Lynch as Nomi, No Time To Die is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

