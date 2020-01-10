No Time To Die: Did Beyonce just subtly reveal she is singing Bond 25's theme song? Fans speculate 

No Time To Die is inching closer to its release date but the makers are yet to reveal who will sing the theme song of Bond 25. Beyonce, who has been speculated to sing the theme song since 2017 may have dropped a subtle hint confirming the rumours. Check out the witty 'Martini' tease below.

No Time To Die marks the last time we will ever see Daniel Craig play the iconic British spy, who we all know as Bond... James Bond! Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will also star Rami Malek, Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch in pivotal roles. We're just a few months away from the release of the movie yet, makers have not announced who will be singing the Bond 25 theme song. In James Bond franchise's past, Adele and Sam Smith won Oscars for singing the theme songs of Skyfall (Skyfall, 2012) and Spectre (Writing's On The Wall, 2015) respectively.

In 2017, news had broken out that Beyonce may have been in talks with the makers to sing the No Time To Die theme song. However, Beyonce's rep had denied the reports to Billboard, calling it just a rumour. Now, a recent Instagram post by Bey may have suggested that the Formation singer could very well be the chosen won to sing the next James Bond theme song. During a recent appearance at Golden Globes 2020 (Best Original Song - Motion Picture Nominee for Spirit from The Lion King), Bey took to IG and shared photos of herself from the award ceremony. One particular picture sees the Grammy-winning singer sip a Martini. We all know James Bond likes his Martini 'shaken, not stirred.'

Check out Beyonce's IG post below:

Fans immediately started speculating that Beyonce dropped a major hint and confirmed that she was indeed singing the theme song of No Time To Die.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Beyonce's possible tease below: Check out how Twitterati is reacting to the possibility of Beyonce singing No Time To Dies theme song:

Beyoncé posted this first picture before dropping LEMONADE so with this second picture is the new Album gonna be named OLIVE? pic.twitter.com/tXe64smzEo — ac (@Malc_white1) January 9, 2020

She’s not gonna get away with it this time... BEYONCÉ JAMES BOND THEME CONFIRMED. pic.twitter.com/3cRZSWcs04 — GARRY (@GarrySlay) January 9, 2020

Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don't Hurt Yourself pic.twitter.com/m18j8X9ONn — EDGES KINKY (@beeeysus) January 9, 2020

What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it’s less than three months before the movie yet we still don’t know who are singing the songs. — INTO THE UNKNOOOOOOOOOOWN (@beeyonceknight) January 9, 2020

If BEYONCÉ is singing the new JAMES BOND theme song I might die. — Joseph Nicholson (@JosephN94) January 9, 2020

IF BEYONCE IS SINGING THE JAMES BOND THEME YALL WILL NEVER HEAR THE END OF IT FROM MEEEE — your hot local demon girl (@butchgoth) January 9, 2020

Would you like to see Beyonce sing the No Time To Die theme song? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

No Time To Die is slated to release in India on April 3, 2020.

