No Time To Die: Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has 'mentally and emotionally' finished Daniel Craig's Bond movie

No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed he has "mentally" finished the movie and will not be tweaking with it.

No Time To Die was among the first few movies that were impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The James Bond movie sees Daniel Craig take a bow from the franchise. While fans are eager to watch the actor as the 007 agent, director Cary Joji Fukunaga confessed that he would have loved to have the time to polish the movie. However, the filmmaker did confess that budget restricts him. But is he reworking on No Time To Die?

Cary Joji Fukunaga assured that he will not be twerking the movie. Speaking with Empire magazine, the director said, “I don’t think anyone could have foreseen how the world came to a complete standstill, but I did think audiences would not be going to cinemas. You could just fiddle and tweak and it doesn’t necessarily get better. For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally.”

The director recalled that this isn't the first time his release has been impacted by a pandemic. "My first movie, Sin Nombre, came out during swine flu [pandemic in 2009], and it came out in cinemas in Mexico right when the President of Mexico said, ‘Do not go to cinemas.’ So I had trauma from that experience, and as I was following the news of this, almost every day I was asking [the producers], ‘What’s the plan, guys? Because this isn’t stopping,’" he recalled. Back in April, the director took to Instagram to assured, "The movie is great as it is."

