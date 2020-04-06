No Time To Die director says it would be 'lovely' if he got more time to polish Daniel Craig's last Bond film

No Time To Die is set to release in November 2020. Director Cary Fukunaga has revealed that the film is complete and it is "great as it is."

No Time To Die's release has been postponed to November owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The James Bond film is to see Daniel Craig play the 007 agent for one last time in April. With the change in release date, it gives director Cary Fukunaga ample time to polish the film and make necessary changes to the movie. However, the filmmaker recently confirmed Bond 25 is officially complete and he wouldn't be revisiting the post-production table to make any kind of changes.

"We had to put our pencils down when we finished our post production window," he informed fans via Instagram. "Although more time would have been lovely," he admitted, as reported by Comicbook.com. So what's stopping the filmmaker from revisiting the finished film? Fukunaga confessed the budget restricts him.

"Short answer is money. And although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value. And like anything, you could tinker endlessly," he said before he assured, "The movie is great as it is." There were rumours making the rounds suggesting that a screen test for the film had taken place and there were a few negative reactions.

YouTube Channel Midnight’s Edge claimed a test screening was hosted a few weeks before the Coronavirus outbreak forced the makers to shift the release date. "Sources have informed Midnight’s Edge that a recent test screening of No Time To Die did not go well. Though we don’t have any specifics about what was ill-received by test audiences, we are being told they are scheduling two pieces of reshoots to last 12 to 14 days," the channel claimed.

Fukunaga's recent statement cleared the air on the rumour. You can read the complete claim here: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond movie to undergo a reshoot due to negative test screening reactions?

