No Time To Die to face release CLASH with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Maharashtra?

With theatres finally reopening in Maharashtra, it's going to be a barrage of releases and cine-goers may have to pick between two big releases on October 22. As per Bollywood Hungama, it's going to be a James Bond vs Marvel clash at the box office as No Time to Die and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may release on the same day.

It's been a frenzy to keep up with release schedules, especially since films that have been released in other Indian states previously, will now open in Maharashtra, alongside the new releases. While No Time To Die's Maharashtra release on October 22 was confirmed a few days ago, we also learned that Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be hitting the screens across India, including Maharashtra on October 22.

Apart from these two, as reported by a source to Bollywood Hungama, it seems Marvel also plans to release Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which previously premiered in India on September 3 for a Maharashtra release on October 22. While it hasn't been confirmed yet, if it does happen, moviegoers will face the tough choice of watching three big Hollywood releases in Maharashtra theatres.

As for another Hollywood release that is due to come out on October 22, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune has now pushed its Maharashtra release date to October 29, hoping to get away from clashing with Marvel and the Bond film.

Apart from these biggie Hollywood movies, the theaters are also gearing for Bollywood releases such as Pratik Gandhi's Bhavai.

Which Hollywood film are you most excited to watch in theatres? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Venom: Let There Be Carnage release gets preponed in India; To open in Maharashtra theatres on THIS date