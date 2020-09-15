No Time To Die Featurette Rami Malek explains how he wanted Safin to be a formidable adversary to James Bond

In a new featurette for No Time To Die, we're given a more introspective look at the latest Bond villain Safin played by Rami Malek. The Oscar-winning actor explains in the video as to how he wanted to present Safin as an unsettling and formidable adversary to James Bond.

"We both eradicate people, to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier," says Safin, James Bond's latest terrifying villain in No Time To Die. Rami Malek is the new entrant in the Bond franchise as he's pitted against Daniel Craig in the latter's last tryst as the famous British spy. While we've seen several glimpses from trailers and posters as to what we can expect from Safin, the details are still a bit distorted on the intriguing character further adding to the mystery factor.

In a new featurette for No Time To Die titled Meet Safin, we get a more introspective look at Malek as Safin and what he's trying to bring to the table as a Bond villain. While we're shown a few clippings from the upcoming film in which a coldly calm yet calculated Safin takes centerstage, Rami revealed, "What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as heroic," and added, "Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to him."

Moreover, No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga explained, "What he wants and what he’s willing to do makes him a really frightening character, both personally to Bond and on a global level."

Watch No Time To Die's new featurette - Meet Safin below:

We can't wait to see what Rami Malek has in store for us in No Time To Die!

Are you excited to see Rami Malek as Safin in No Time To Die? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die Trailer 2: Daniel Craig promises exhilarating farewell; New deets of James Bond baddie revealed

Meanwhile, No Time To Die releases in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 20.

Share your comment ×