No Time To Die: Fleabag's Phoebe Waller Bridge reveals she secretly wished on working for a Bond film

The Fleabag actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly said that she secretly wished on working for the Bond films. The actor who is also a screenplay writer stated on Chris Evans' Breakfast Show that she got a call from the producer of the Bond film, Barbara Broccoli. The actress who won many accolades for her brilliant performance in Fleabag stated that she had wished about working on a Bond film, and after some time, she received an unexpected phone call from Barbara Broccoli for a meeting. Phoebe revealed how, Barbara wanted to meet for coffee, and then everything worked out magically.

The actress cum writer revealed that the makers of the film No time To Die, gave her dialogues and scenes to work on, and she would come up with creative alternatives. The latest Bond film, titled No Time To Die will see Daniel Craig as the sleek secret agent James Bond aka 007. This is the last outing of the actor Daniel Craig as James Bond. The 25th Bond film will also star Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ralph Fiennes. The much-awaited film with Daniel Craig as the dapper secret agent will the big screen in the month of April. The film is set to hit the silver screen in Indian on April 2.

Check out the trailer of No Time To Die:

The trailer of the film has left the fans very intrigued about the film's storyline. The Bond flick has tremendous action happening in it and some jaw-dropping stunts by the actors. The fans are very eager to see what magic Daniel Craig creates for the final time as James Bond.

