No Time To Die: Hans Zimmer replaces Dan Romer as composer 3 months before the release of Daniel Craig starrer

Just three months before the release of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, Hans Zimmer has been brought on board to take over as the composer. The legendary 11-time Oscar-winner replaced Dan Romer, who was dismissed due to creative differences. Read below for more details.

One of the most anticipated films in 2020 is the April release No Time To Die, as it not only marks the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise but the film also marks the end of Daniel Craig's run as the most famous British spy. Along with Daniel, we will get to see Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek as the Bond villain while the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial also stars Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles.

Last month, it was reported that American composer Dan Romer has been dismissed from composing duties for No Time To Die due to creative differences with Eon Productions, who have made all the Bond films. Now, Variety reports that Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has been roped in to replace Romer as the new composer of the Bond film. This decision has been taken place just three months before No Time To Die releases. The movie is currently in the post-production stage in London and given the huge time crunch, Hans may have to enlist help in order to finish on time. The score needs to be completed by mid-February at least.

We all know how important the score will be for this Bond film as past installments have used music significantly to heighten the dramatic aesthetics of thrilling sequences. There's no word yet on who will sing the title track of No Time To Die. Earlier, Adele and Sam Smith both won Oscars for the title songs of Skyfall (Skyfall, 2012) and Spectre (Writing's On The Wall, 2015) respectively.

No Time To Die is slated to release in India on April 3, 2020.

Credits :Variety

