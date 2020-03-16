James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

James Bond star Olga Kurylenko confirms she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram and shared the update.

After Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, another Hollywood celebrity has been tested positive for Conoravirus. It has now been revealed that Quantum of Solace star has been tested positive for Covid-19. Actress Olga Kurylenko has confirmed she has been infected by the virus. She joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson to become yet another celebrity who has been infected with the virus. The James Bond actress took to Instagram and confirmed the news.

Kurylenko shared a picture of her view, featuring a window sile, and gave fans a health update. She revealed she had been unwell for a week now. She was having a fever and feeling fatigued. She eventually got herself tested and found out that she was infected. Kurylenko has been locked up at home ever since she's tested positive.

Following the test, Kurylenko urged fans to take the outbreak seriously and asked them to take care. "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she wrote on her Instagram. Check out the post below:

Check out Olga Kurylenko's post below:

Last week, Hanks took to social media to confirm he and his wife have been locked down in Australia after he was tested positive. The couple thanked "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

ALSO READ | No Time to Die: The studio behind James Bond film to take USD 30 million plus hit after delay in release

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More