No Time to Die: James Bond’s China tour cancelled due to coronavirus threat; Details Inside

The latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die’s, publicity tour of China has been cancelled due to deadly coronavirus. The film was scheduled to have a star-studded premiere in Beijing, in April, which would have been attended by Daniel Craig and other key stars of the movie. The 25th film of the franchise will feature Craig reprising his iconic role as 007 for one last time. According to New York Post, coronavirus has infected more than 69,000 people to date.

The organisers cancelled the tour because of the uncertainty surrounding the evolution of the epidemic. Considering China is the film’s second-biggest box-office market after the US, the step might take a toll on the film’s business in the country. The movie is scheduled to release on April 8. This is not the first time such a step has been taken by Hollywood filmmakers and organisers. 1917, Doolittle, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit, are some of the Hollywood films that were postponed in China because of health threats.

Meanwhile, last week, Billie Eilish dropped the title track of the film and it was received remarkably well by the audience and James Bond fans. Following the footsteps artists like Duran Duran, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crowe, Madonna, Chris Cornell, Jack White, and Alicia Keys, Adele and Sam Smith, Eilish has given us a soul-stirring track that perfectly complements the thrilling tone of the film. In addition to Craig, the film will also feature Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Léa Seydoux in pivotal roles.

