  1. Home
  2. entertainment

No Time To Die: Lashana Lynch assures Daniel Craig starrer fixes James Bond problem with female characters

No Time To Die is set to release in November. Actress Lashana Lynch assured that the Daniel Craig led movie brings an updated and feminist approach to the franchise.
9356 reads Mumbai
Lashana Lynch in No Time To DieNo Time To Die: Lashana Lynch assures Daniel Craig starrer fixes James Bond problem with female characters
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For years, the James Bond franchise has been criticised for its treatment towards the female characters in their movies. However, Lashana Lynch assures that things will be different in No Time To Die. The 25th Bond movie stars Daniel Craig as the 007 agent, marking his final outing as the spy in the franchise. The recent trailer has not only teased that Craig will return in his suit for some action, Lynch and Ana de Armas also promise a kickass performance, hinting that the movie is fixing its female character treatment issues. 

In an interview with Tech Radar, the actress affirmed that No Time To Die will bring an updated and feminist approach to the franchise. "You see that oozing through the characters in this, both the female characters that have [already] existed within the franchise, and the brand new ones like myself. You just have this whole sense of empowerment that is really important to feel when you're going to work, but also important to show younger generations coming up," she told the outlet. 

"I think with women's current agency, [it's] the way in which they view themselves and the way in which they portray themselves as being – with the women that I've been in contact with – completely authentic and completely knowing that they're enough," she said. Speaking about her character in the movie, Lynch said she spoke about the role in detail with producer Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga. 

The actress also revealed she spoke to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has been roped in to contribute to the script, about her character. Describing the role, Lynch deemed Nomi as "forward-thinking," "unique," with "many unique selling points that carry her forward in her career." She said that the character was beautifully written and she didn't feel like anything "too crazy" to the character. 

No Time To Die is currently tracking a November 2020 release date. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: No Time To Die director says it would be 'lovely' if he got more time to polish Daniel Craig's last Bond film

Credits :Tech Radar

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement