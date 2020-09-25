No Time To Die: Lashana Lynch assures Daniel Craig starrer fixes James Bond problem with female characters

No Time To Die is set to release in November. Actress Lashana Lynch assured that the Daniel Craig led movie brings an updated and feminist approach to the franchise.

For years, the James Bond franchise has been criticised for its treatment towards the female characters in their movies. However, Lashana Lynch assures that things will be different in No Time To Die. The 25th Bond movie stars Daniel Craig as the 007 agent, marking his final outing as the spy in the franchise. The recent trailer has not only teased that Craig will return in his suit for some action, Lynch and Ana de Armas also promise a kickass performance, hinting that the movie is fixing its female character treatment issues.

In an interview with Tech Radar, the actress affirmed that No Time To Die will bring an updated and feminist approach to the franchise. "You see that oozing through the characters in this, both the female characters that have [already] existed within the franchise, and the brand new ones like myself. You just have this whole sense of empowerment that is really important to feel when you're going to work, but also important to show younger generations coming up," she told the outlet.

"I think with women's current agency, [it's] the way in which they view themselves and the way in which they portray themselves as being – with the women that I've been in contact with – completely authentic and completely knowing that they're enough," she said. Speaking about her character in the movie, Lynch said she spoke about the role in detail with producer Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The actress also revealed she spoke to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has been roped in to contribute to the script, about her character. Describing the role, Lynch deemed Nomi as "forward-thinking," "unique," with "many unique selling points that carry her forward in her career." She said that the character was beautifully written and she didn't feel like anything "too crazy" to the character.

No Time To Die is currently tracking a November 2020 release date. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

