No Time To Die: Makers of the Daniel Craig starrer to postpone its November 2020 release? Find Out

There is a strong buzz that Daniel Craig's last film as James Bond will not hit the big screen in November 2020. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on April 2. Later on, due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, the makers postponed the film's release to November 12. As per a report in Express.co.uk, sources state that makers are now doubtful if the Daniel Craig starrer will release in the month of November. There is a very big question that is bothering the makers of the Hollywood film. Will the film audiences get back to the theatres to watch a film that will bring them in close proximity to other people?

This question currently has no answer. The film, No Time To Die was among the first films to postpone its release due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare. The world is currently battling the COVID-29 crisis. Many Hollywood films like Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, A Quiet Place II and Fast and Furious 9 have postponed their respective release amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

There was also a strong buzz in the Hollywood industry that the makers are planning to reshoot the film as its test screening turned out to be underwhelming. But now the news reports, have quoted sources stating the makers will not be reshooting any part of the Daniel Craig starrer. The film No Time To Die also stars Ana de Armas of Knives Out fame. The Hollywood industry is among the worst-hit industries across the world. All of the production work of various TV shows and films have come to a complete halt. There is no update on when the TV shows and films can get back to filming.

