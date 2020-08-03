  • facebook
No Time To Die makers want Ana de Armas to attend premiere without BF Ben Affleck to avoid their 'mushy PDA'?

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' mushy PDA has reportedly rattled the makers of No Time To Die who want the 32-year-old actress to attend the movie premiere sans her boyfriend. Read below for more details.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' whirlwind romance was confirmed in March 2020.
No Time To Die was a movie James Bond enthusiasts were particularly looking forward to because it was Daniel Craig's last tryst as the flamboyant British spy. Along with Daniel, Bond 25 is jam-packed with major star power including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas who joined as new cast members. Speaking of Ana, the Knives Out breakout star plays Paloma in No Time To Die, a CIA agent assisting James Bond and judging by the trailers that have come out so far, the actress packs a mean punch.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, No Time To Die's release date had to be shifted from April to November. As of now, the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial hits the UK theatres on November 12 and the US theatres on November 20. There will reportedly be a red carpet premiere for the highly-awaited film but the makers don't want Ana's 'special someone' to be amongst the invitees. According to The Sun, the Bond bosses wanted Armas to attend the premiere sans her boyfriend Ben Affleck. "It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event," a source shared with The Sun, via Daily Mail.

Since No Time To Die's premiere was allegedly a long time coming (COVID-19 dampened the plans!), the franchise bosses 'want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film,' rather than Ana and Ben. "A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand," the source further added.

Over the past few months, Affleck and Armas, who have been quarantine partners have been showing off their romance publically as the paparazzi constantly spotted the two. Whether it be walking their dogs or going for grocery runs, there was always a kiss here or there.

The couple, who star in Deep Water together, confirmed their romance back in March 2020 and it's been eternal bliss since then. Therefore, it comes as hardly a surprise that the No Time To Die makers may want to take extra precautions for the same.

