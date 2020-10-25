No Time to Die: Netflix & Apple were in the race to purchase the James Bond film for USD 600 million?

The latest James Bond instalment No Time to Die which is slated to release in 2021 was reportedly looking for streaming releases instead of going to theatres, for a whopping USD 600 million.

A new report via Variety recently revealed the amount of money it would have taken to get the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die to skip theatres for a streaming-only release. The movie was supposed to be released back in April 2020, but the release date was pushed back until November 2020 right at the start of the pandemic. Now, it has been pushed back again until April 2021.

With some movies opting for streaming releases instead of going to theatres, MGM reportedly considered the possibility of selling the film to a streaming service. “The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly USD 600 million — a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services,” Variety reported.

Apple, Netflix, and some other streaming services were reportedly in the mix for the possible acquisition. A rep for MGM told Variety, “We do not comment on rumours. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.”

If you missed it, the producer of the Bond movies recently also spoke out about casting the next Bond. Barbara Broccoli spoke out in an interview with Total Film about the search for the next Bond, amid many unconfirmed reports about who’s set to play the titular role after the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

“I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel [Craig],” said Barbara. “It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person,” she continued.

