No Time To Die: New trailer of James Bond film to drop on THIS date; Daniel Craig stuns in latest poster

A new poster of No Time To Die featuring Daniel Craig dropped this week. The James Bond movie will also release a new trailer of the Bond 25 movie.
No Time To Die was scheduled to release in April. However, the pandemic pushed the release back to later this year. The Bond 25 movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, marks Daniel Craig's final outing as the 007 agent. With just two months left for the movie's release, the James Bond movie is all set to resume promotions. The franchise released a new poster of Craig suited up as the spy. The actor sports a black tuxedo and holds up a gun while the poster features the title and release date. 

The new No Time To Die poster was shared with the announcement that a new No Time To Die trailer is coming our way. The makers confirmed that the trailer arrives on Thursday, September 3. "Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday (sic)," the Instagram handle of the franchise posted. 

Check out the poster below: 

No Time To Die will see Bond return from his retirement and forced to dive into action after he learned new information about his lover Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and favour from Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). The majority of the plot is still a mystery. However, we did learn in the previous trailers that Rami Malek's Safin is plotting a dangerous plan that poses are a threat to the world. 

With new challenges coming his way, we wonder how the makers have planned Craig's farewell as Bond in the movie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

