No Time To Die OST MV: Billie Eilish and Daniel Craig send shivers down the spine in the haunting video

Billie Eilish released the music video of the No Time To Die theme song. The video oozes the retro vibes with a touch of the James Bond series and new visuals from Daniel Craig's swansong in the franchise.

Earlier this year, No Time To Die dropped the audio of its theme song sung by Billie Eilish. Staying true to the franchise, Billie added her style to the song and presented a masterpiece. While we were already hooked to the song, the international singer dropped the music video of the James Bond movie OST and boy, it is as eerie as one could think! The music video starts with Billie taking the centre stage with a huge microphone in her hand and the spotlight on her, taking us back to the retro era.

"Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help? Was it obvious to everybody else? You were never on my side/ Fool me once, fool me twice/ Are you death or paradise?/ Now you'll never see me cry/ There's just no time to die," Billie sings about betrayal as the video gives us a few new glimpses at the Bond 25 movie. The theme of the song not only perfectly blends with the tone of the movie but the music video is a visual treat for the fans of the franchise and the singer.

Check out the No Time To Die Music Video below:

No Time To Die was initially slated to release in April. However, the COVID-19 outbreak led to the delay in its release. The film was pushed to November 2020. It is to see if the film hits the screens next month or if it will follow the suit of Fast & Furious 9's fate and gets pushed to 2021.

