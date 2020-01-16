No Time To Die producer Barbara Broccoli reveals why a woman will NEVER play James Bond

While Barbara did not disclose about who will be taking the lead, she revealed that there is one definite factor that will be considered for choosing the next James Bond.

A woman as James Bond? Well, not so soon. The upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, has created a whole lot of buzz after the first trailer dropped last month. The action-packed film will see Daniel Craig venture out as the 007 agent for one last time before he hands over the mantle to a new James Bond actor. Now, the film's producer Barbara Broccoli has shared an update about who will be stepping into Craig's shoes. While she obviously did not disclose about who will be taking the lead, Barbara revealed that there is one definite factor that will be considered for choosing the next James Bond.

Speaking to Variety, Barbara revealed that roles for women under the action franchise are definitely expanding but we are still far away from seeing a woman play the lead. She added that colour of the lead doesn't matter but a woman can never be a showrunner. Barbara said, "He can be of any color, but he is male."

She further added, "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that." Joining Daniel Craig in No Time to Die are Lashana Lynch, Ana De Armas and Lea Seydoux among others. Captain Marvel's Lashana was reportedly set to take on the Bond role.

Speaking about Daniel Craig bidding goodbye to Bond, Barbara said, "I’m in total denial. I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me." Who do you think should be the next James Bond? Let us know in the comments below.

